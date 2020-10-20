Libyan army closes roads leading to Al-Jufra

Wednesday , 21 October 2020
20/10/2020 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The Operations Room of Sirte and Al-Jufra of the Libyan army announced in a statement on Tuesday the complete closure of the main and secondary roads south of the Abu Grain and Al-Wishka areas towards Al-Jufra.

“The Operations Room will not allow the movement of passengers through the aforementioned roads, except upon instructions from the Field Operations Room”, the statement read.

The closure came due to the sporadic skirmishes around the areas of Sirte and Al-Jufra between the Libyan army forces and Haftar’s militias.

“Those who violate this will have full responsibility for what they will be exposed to”, it added.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Army
Jufra

