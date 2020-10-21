Attorney General investigates corruption at Libyan embassies in Italy, Vatican

The Head of Libya’s Audit Bureau in Tripoli Khalid Shakshak sent reports to the Attorney General about corruption cases at the Libyan embassies in Vatican city and Italy.

The financial violations office of the Audit Bureau filed cases of embezzlement at the two embassies, according to a statement by the Bureau on Wednesday.

The Audit Bureau said officials at the two embassies had taken state funds for their own use and for others, in addition to transferring money from the embassies’ financial allocations to persons not working at the embassies. They also withdrew cash from the embassies’ bank accounts.

The Audit Bureau asked the Presidential Council to request the retrieval of the funds from the Italian government as per the UN anti-corruption agreement that helps countries regain embezzled money.