Libyan Army under GNA calls on UN to monitor withdrawal of “Haftar’s mercenaries”

Gununu urged on his Twitter account the UNSMIL to send UN monitoring teams to Sirte and Jufra as well as Brak Al-Shati to oversee the departure of thousands of foreign mercenaries, who are using Sirte and Jufra as their main hub.

“We don’t trust Haftar militias’ ability to force over 5000 mercenaries from Russian Wagner, Syria, Sudan and Chad out of Libya. In fact, Wagner mercenaries are now setting up military camps and fortifications in Sirte and Jufra.” Gununu said.

He said the ceasefire agreement should include assurances of bringing to justice all people involved in the war on Tripoli, especially Haftar.

Gununu also explained that they want a UN investigation into the crimes of mass graves in Tarhouna, calling on all of the families of the victims to lodge cases with the judiciary to receive justice.