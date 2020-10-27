Libya, Qatar sign MoU to increase security and cooperation

Libya and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen cooperation in the field of security.

The signing came after a meeting in Doha, which brought together the Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani and the Libyan Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala, along with the Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral relations of cooperation between both countries and various aspects of its positive development in diverse fields, particularly within the field of security, whilst considering the latest developments on the situation in Libya.