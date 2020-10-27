Tuesday , 27 October 2020
Home / Normal / Libya, Qatar sign MoU to increase security and cooperation

Libya, Qatar sign MoU to increase security and cooperation

27/10/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

Libya and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen cooperation in the field of security.

The signing came after a meeting in Doha, which brought together the Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani and the Libyan Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala, along with the Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashaga.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral relations of cooperation between both countries and various aspects of its positive development in diverse fields, particularly within the field of security, whilst considering the latest developments on the situation in Libya.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Ministry of InteriorStates
All

Check Also

Libya: ‘We are committed to cooperation with Turkey’

The Libyan Minister of Defence Salah Al-Namroush affirmed the government forces’ adherence to the ceasefire announced in …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved