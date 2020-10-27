Libyan Defense Minister says Haftar must be tried for his crimes

The Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has rejected to include warlord Khalifa Haftar in any future solution to Libya’s crisis.

The Minister of Defense, Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush, said in a statement on Sunday that Libyan army forces are committed to the truce sponsored by the international community, however warlord Haftar has tried since the previous declaration of the ceasefire, and for more than eight times, to violate it by continuing to mobilize forces and mercenaries and set up fortifications.

The statement reaffirmed that the joint military cooperation with the Turkish side and the training programs are continuing, confirming that the 5 + 5 Military Commission agreement does not affect the military cooperation with Turkey.