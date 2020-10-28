Libya, Malta sign MoU in maritime, aviation transport cooperation

Thursday , 29 October 2020
28/10/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Libyan airports authority of the Ministry of Transportation of the Government of National Accord said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malta in maritime and aviation cooperation.

The MoU outlined Wednesday the resumption of flights between Libya and Malta via Mediava airliner with certain measures, especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It also included the need to register one of Libya’s airliners in Malta.

The MoU also says that Libya and Malta should amend the bilateral aviation agreement and the assistance of Maltese firms in training Libyan aviation cadres.

On August 06, Libya, Malta and Turkey announced agreement on joint cooperation, return of Maltese and Turkish firms to work in Libya, resumption of flights from Libya to Malta and Turkey, fighting human trafficking and smuggling and training Libyan coastguards.

