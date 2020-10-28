Russian spies in Libya to be released after Moscow-Tripoli deal

The deal between Tripoli-based GNA and Moscow was reached last week, four officials with knowledge of the negotiations – speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement isn’t yet public – told Bloomberg, adding that the prisoners could be sent to Moscow within days.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a text message: “contacts on this issue have become more active but it’s early yet to talk about any results.” Bloomberg reported.

Libya’s GNA apparatuses detained Maxim Shugaley and Samir Seifan, both Russian citizens, in May 2019 while they were working with Saif al-Islam Gaddafi to help engineer his return through eventual elections.

Libyan Tripoli-based prosecutors accused them of election meddling on behalf of Moscow, jailing them pending trial.