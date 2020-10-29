Women politicians call for greater role

In a meeting with the Acting UNSMIL Head, Stephani Williams, women politicians emphasized that more must be done to achieve the greater participation of women, especially in ending the tribal and regional quota system in the country to form a government for the good of the Libyan people.

“Women should participate more in all dialogues and consultations at all levels, including the political, economic, and social tracks,” the recommendations stated.

They also emphasized the need for international guarantees safeguarded by the UN to ensure the success of the agreements achieved, insisting that the transitional period should continue until the foundations of establishing the Libyan state are agreed upon.

The recommendations called for a fair sharing of wealth according to the criteria of geography, areas of production, and population, as well as addressing the absence of political parties in the LPDF.

It also called for defining standards for hate speech with a focus on the rights of women victims in Tarhouna, in addition to activating the role of municipalities or governorates.