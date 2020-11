Libya’s Coronavirus cases reached 60,628 yesterday, the country’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported. This represents a 22 percent increase over the past two weeks., according to the World Health Organization’s Libya office.

It was only the 19 October that the NCDC had reported the total had passed the 50,000 mark.

The NCDC also reported a total of 847 deaths and 34,369 recoveries.