UNSMIL launches Libyan Political Dialogue Forum interactive platform

UNSMIL yesterday launched an interactive Libyan Dialogue Platform, alhiwar.ly, to run along the current Libya Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) which commenced virtually on 26 October. The LPDF will move to the face-to-face format on 9 November in Tunis.

UNSMIL said the interactive platform was launched with the aim of communicating and interacting with the largest possible number of Libyans from various regions of Libya and abroad, directly, throughout the period of the LPDF.

It said the interactive platform will provide an opportunity for all Libyan men, women and youth to view the LPDF events, interact with it, and express their views and proposals on everything related to the dialogue forum process by registering on the platform.

It invited Libyans to participate in a direct dialogue with the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Stephanie Williams, which will take place online today, 30 October.

The virtual dialogue is open to all Libyans inside and outside Libya, and the dialogue will focus on the political process and the Libyan Charter.

Intended participants are invited to register in the form on the platform’s website through the hiwar.ly website.