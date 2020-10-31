Backup forces of Libyan Army demand legitimate status under National Guard

The backup forces and brigades of revolutionary fighters, who took part in Volcano of Rage Operation, loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) urged the House of Representatives and High Council of State in Tripoli to activate the formation of National Guard, which was agreed on in 2015, as it would cast legitimacy on the brigades of revolutionary fighters and backup forces.

The forces and revolutionaries called in a statement Saturday for speedy approval of a budget for the National Guard so it starts working on securing the country and in a way help collect the weapons spread among criminals and outlaws.

They also urged all revolutionary fighters and backup forces across Libya to thwart the “coup project” by joining the National Guard.

The revolutionary fighters and backup forces said their statement came in a time of deteriorated economy and bad living conditions as well as amid speedy political and military developments and dialogues in and out of Libya.