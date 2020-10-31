Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission to meet in Libya for the first time

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission will meet from 2 to 4 November for a fifth round of talks and for the first time inside Libya, in the city of Ghadames.

This round of talks comes after the signing of a ceasefire agreement by both delegations on 23 October in Geneva and will be attended by Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams.

Participants will initiate discussions on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including through the establishment of sub-committees, as well as on a monitoring and verification mechanism.