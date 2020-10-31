Monday , 2 November 2020
Home / Normal / Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission to meet in Libya for the first time

Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission to meet in Libya for the first time

31/10/2020 UNSMIL Press Articles

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission will meet from 2 to 4 November for a fifth round of talks and for the first time inside Libya, in the city of Ghadames.

This round of talks comes after the signing of a ceasefire agreement by both delegations on 23 October in Geneva and will be attended by Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams.

Participants will initiate discussions on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including through the establishment of sub-committees, as well as on a monitoring and verification mechanism.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical TransitionSecurity Forces
Army
AllNalut

Check Also

ICC urges Saif Gaddafi to surrender himself to Libyan authorities

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said Libya remains under an obligation to arrest and surrender …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved