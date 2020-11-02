IOM: Return of 154 Bangladeshi migrants to their homeland

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Monday the return of 154 immigrants from Bangladesh to their homeland on a chartered flight, which took off from Benina Airport in Benghazi.
It noted that there were also seven Indian migrants on board the flight, who were being assisted by the IOM to reach India.
The IOM added that more than 4,800 migrants stranded in Libya have registered, with the hope to return to their countries through the voluntary humanitarian return program implemented in conjunction with the European Union.