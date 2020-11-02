Libya’s Amazigh Council rejects UNSMIL-sponsored dialogue

The Supreme Council for the Amazigh of Libya, mayors of Amazigh municipalities and notables of Amazigh regions have disapproved the methodology of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya ( UNSMIL) regarding the Libyan crisis, and the mechanism for selecting participants in the political dialogue forum to be held in Tunisia.

The Supreme Council said in a statement that the UNSMIL is working “to destabilize Libya and prolong the crisis”, adding that all previous and current dialogues sponsored by the UNSMIL do not have any representatives of the Libyan Amazigh.

It also said that they are not obliged to the outcomes of these dialogues, calling on UNSMIL to adhere to fairness in selecting the participants of the dialogues.

Earlier, the UNSMIL had invited 75 participants, saying that they represent all political and social spectrum of Libyan society.