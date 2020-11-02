Libya’s Constitution Drafting Assembly complains about UNSMIL’s constitutional track

The Constitution Drafting Assembly said, in a letter to the UN acting envoy Stephanie Williams that the UNSMIL shouldn’t propose options that oppose the already approved track of constitution as they could lead to ignoring the draft constitution achieved by the assembly that was elected by the people.

“This is clear by the UNSMIL’s proposal of another constitution and allowance of amendment to the draft before referendum. This work is at odds with the mission of the UNSMIL.” The letter details.

The letter said the Constitution Drafting Assembly is independent and under no authority but the people’s, saying it has no links to foreign countries or even local parties and that only the Libyan people can decide on its work via referendum.

“Only the Libyan people via referendum can amend the draft constitution that was approved on July 29 2017.” The letter adds.