Wednesday , 4 November 2020
Home / Normal / Interior Minister discusses cooperation with British security company Rose Partners

Interior Minister discusses cooperation with British security company Rose Partners

03/11/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashagha met with representatives of the British security company Rose Partners on Tuesday, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli.

The Ministry said that the development of a unified security vision to pave the way for the return of foreign infrastructure companies to Libya was discussed.

The meeting also touched on the reconstruction of the police force through training programs, in order to improve efficiency and bring the police force in line with security work in other developed countries, along with discussing various topics of particular interest to the Ministry of Interior.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
Ministry of InteriorPrivate Military & Security CompaniesStates
All

Check Also

EU calls on Libya to protect media freedom

The Ambassador of the European Union and the Ambassadors of EU Member States accredited to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved