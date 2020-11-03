Interior Minister discusses cooperation with British security company Rose Partners

The Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashagha met with representatives of the British security company Rose Partners on Tuesday, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli.

The Ministry said that the development of a unified security vision to pave the way for the return of foreign infrastructure companies to Libya was discussed.

The meeting also touched on the reconstruction of the police force through training programs, in order to improve efficiency and bring the police force in line with security work in other developed countries, along with discussing various topics of particular interest to the Ministry of Interior.