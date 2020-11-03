Public Prosecutor orders arrest of Ain Zara Mayor

An informed source told The Libya Observer that the Investigation Department of the Public Prosecutor’s office issued an arrest order for the Mayor of the Ain Zara Municipality on charges of abuse of position.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, added that the mayor is also accused of failing to protect and preserve public funds.

The Attorney General’s office previously issued several orders for the arrest of various other officials prior to this, having been accused of abuse of power and position and the embezzlement of public funds.