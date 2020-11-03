Wednesday , 4 November 2020
Home / Normal / Public Prosecutor orders arrest of Ain Zara Mayor

Public Prosecutor orders arrest of Ain Zara Mayor

03/11/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

An informed source told The Libya Observer that the Investigation Department of the Public Prosecutor’s office issued an arrest order for the Mayor of the Ain Zara Municipality on charges of abuse of position.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, added that the mayor is also accused of failing to protect and preserve public funds.

The Attorney General’s office previously issued several orders for the arrest of various other officials prior to this, having been accused of abuse of power and position and the embezzlement of public funds.

Justice
Local AuthoritiesProsecution
Tripoli

Check Also

US embassy threatens sanctions against obstructors of Libyan dialogue

The US ambassador Richard Norland has welcomed the courageous efforts of Libyan participants in the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved