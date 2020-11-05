Libya: 5 mass graves discovered in Tarhouna, 1 in Derna

Friday , 6 November 2020
05/11/2020 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The director of the media office of the authority of finding the missing Abdelaziz Al-Jaafari has announced discovering five new locations of mass graves in Tarhouna; south of Tripoli.

Al-Jaafari said that the teams of the authority had been working on recovering the bodies and remains from the mass graves, saying they had recovered 4 remains and the remaining numbers would be announced afterwards.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Red Crescent in Derna announced Thursday recovering 33 unidentified bodies from a mass grave in Al-Fatayeh area in the city.

The Red crescent said the bodies had been transferred to the morgue of Al-Harish Hospital for forensic operations, explaining that after the work of the forensics is finished, the bodies would be buried in coordination with the cemetery management in Al-Fatayeh in Derna.

