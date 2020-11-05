Third round of Libyan dialogue held in Bouznika

A source from the High Council of State said the third round discussed final touches on the agreement for selecting constitutional positions, while the spokesman for the council Mohammed Abdelnasser was reported as saying that the meeting was for consultations and ended up with agreement on helping the November 09 dialogue in Tunisia succeed.

Febrayer TV Channel reported that the dialogue in Bouznika discussed the management of the upcoming Libyan Dialogue Forum in Tunisia and voting for forming a new government and presidential council as the attendees will be discussing starting a transitional phase of 18 months followed by general elections.