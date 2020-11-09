Williams: Libyan Political Dialogue Forum aims to end the transitional stages

Williams added in a press conference held in Tunisia that “the Joint Military Commission with its great consensus placed responsibility on the participants”, clarifying that “the participants will work during the discussions in giving priority to the national interest”.

She pointed out that they recorded during the preliminary sessions all the views shared by the participants, confirming that all the forum’s proceedings will be also recorded and published to all.

“UNSMIL welcomes the resumption of flights to south Libya and the increasing of oil production reaching one million barrels per day”. Williams added.