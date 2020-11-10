Wednesday , 11 November 2020
Home / Normal / Sixth round of Libya 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks reconvene in Sirte 10-13 November

Sixth round of Libya 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks reconvene in Sirte 10-13 November

10/11/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The sixth round of Libya’s 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks will reconvene in Sirte today, UNSMIL announced yesterday. Sirte will become the talk’s permanent headquarters which will continue until 13 November.

UNSMIL said the talks aim to advance the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement signed in Geneva on 23 October 2020 and to build on the progress achieved in last week’s Ghadames 5+5 talks.

Participants are expected to complete discussions over a ceasefire implementation as well as the formation of specialized sub-committees, UNSMIL added.

It will be recalled that the other UNSMIL-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), resumed their in-person edition in Tunis yesterday.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive AuthoritiesUnited Nations
Sirte

Check Also

Senators press Trump administration on Libya arms embargo

A group of senators pressed the State Department on Tuesday to take action to curb …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved