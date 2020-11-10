Sixth round of Libya 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks reconvene in Sirte 10-13 November

The sixth round of Libya’s 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks will reconvene in Sirte today, UNSMIL announced yesterday. Sirte will become the talk’s permanent headquarters which will continue until 13 November.

UNSMIL said the talks aim to advance the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement signed in Geneva on 23 October 2020 and to build on the progress achieved in last week’s Ghadames 5+5 talks.

Participants are expected to complete discussions over a ceasefire implementation as well as the formation of specialized sub-committees, UNSMIL added.

It will be recalled that the other UNSMIL-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), resumed their in-person edition in Tunis yesterday.