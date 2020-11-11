International Criminal Court: Any agreement in Libya will not prevent the arrest of criminals

Bensoda added during a session of the UN Security Council, to present the periodic report of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Libya, that the crimes including indiscriminate bombing, forced kidnapping, detention, torture and pillage of civilians, in addition to extrajudicial killing.

She demanded to convey a clear message to all Libyan military leaders and the parties involved in the conflict, that the rules of international law must be applied, and that those who challenge these rules will be held accountable.

“Regardless of any ceasefire current agreement, or any future agreement, individuals responsible for serious crimes that fall within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court will be arrested to face their indictments”, Bensoda confirmed.

Regarding the mass graves in the city of Tarhuna, Bensoda praised the commendable efforts of the Government of National Accord to collect clues related to this case, stating that the reports showed that 100 bodies had been recovered by the Libyan authorities, noting that many of these bodies were handcuffed and blindfolded.