Libyan Supreme Judicial Council urges Tunisia-based dialogue to leave out judicial posts

The Libyan Supreme Judicial Council has reiterated that the judicial authority should be fully autonomous as per the legislations organizing its work, excluding Article 15 of the Libyan Political Agreement.

The council issued this statement on Wednesday about the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia, referring to the previous statement about political dialogues that adopted quotas system for judiciary posts, saying it rejects such a system.

The council said it won’t sit idly by and watch the ongoing judicial power sharing as per illegal criteria.

In October, the council rejected the outcomes of Bouznika-hosted Libyan dialogue regarding judicial authority, saying certain criteria should be applied to selecting Head of Supreme Court and Attorney General.

It said the Bouznika outcomes were an intervention in the sovereignty and autonomous judicial authority, which has remained undivided over the years and different conflicts.