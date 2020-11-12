Libya, Qatar’s Defense Ministries sign cooperation protocol

The media office added that the signing took place in a visit by the Libyan Defense Minister of the Government of National Accord Salah Al-Namroush to Doha, where he met with his Qatari counterpart Khalid Al-Attiya as part of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The Libyan Defense Minister was given a tour inside the joint special forces and saw the training programs of Qatari special forces in anti-terrorism and other fields.

Al-Namroush also met with the Foreign Minister of Qatar and updated him on the ongoing developments in political and military fields.