Libya, Qatar’s Defense Ministries sign cooperation protocol

The Libyan and Qatari Defense Ministries have signed a cooperation protocol for training and building capabilities as well as exchange of expertise to benefit from the experience of the Qatari ministry, the media office of the Libyan Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The media office added that the signing took place in a visit by the Libyan Defense Minister of the Government of National Accord Salah Al-Namroush to Doha, where he met with his Qatari counterpart Khalid Al-Attiya as part of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The Libyan Defense Minister was given a tour inside the joint special forces and saw the training programs of Qatari special forces in anti-terrorism and other fields.

Al-Namroush also met with the Foreign Minister of Qatar and updated him on the ongoing developments in political and military fields.

