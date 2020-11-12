Tunisia Opens Land Border With Libya, Talks on Flight Resumption Under Way

Tunisia is opening its land border with Libya in accordance with the bilateral sanitary protocol signed on Wednesday, which envisions measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The new protocol “describes practical measures for organizing the movement of passengers and transportation of goods between the countries through two border crossing points”. It will take effect November 14, the ministry said on Facebook.

The ministry also said Tunisia and Libya have continued contacts in order to resume flights between the countries.

The air and land borders between the two countries were earlier closed to passenger traffic amid the coronavirus epidemic, and the exchange of goods proceeded mainly by sea. According to Libyaherald, at the end of October 2020, Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi authorized the opening of the land border on the condition of observing the sanitary measures specified in the protocol.