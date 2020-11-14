Three political blocks in Libya insist: constitutional referendum must be held before the polls

In a joint statement, the three blocks demanded the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to adhere to its mission by supporting the constitutional process and help clear the way for holding the constitutional referendum, which would lead to a permanent constitutional stage.

The statement noted that any dialogue that does not lead to a referendum on the constitution to end the transition phase would not fulfill the expectations of the Libyan people.

The blocks called on all stakeholders not to prejudice the draft constitution that has been accomplished and reinforced by the Supreme Court’s ruling, which states that no authority could override the work of the elected constituent body except for the Libyan people themselves.

The UN mission announced on Friday that the participants in the Libyan Political dialogue Forum agreed to hold national elections on December 24, next year.