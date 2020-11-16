Former Interior Ministry official arrested over corruption

The Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Accord (GNA), announced that the former Head of the Acquisition Committee in the ministry, who was wanted by the Office of the Attorney General on corruption cases, has now been arrested.
The Information Office of the Ministry of Interior stated that the Law Enforcement Department at the General Department of Security Operations arrested him.
The Law Enforcement Department also managed to arrest another person, wanted by the Attorney General’s Office in connection with corruption cases in the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL).
The ministry indicated that legal measures have been taken against both of the accused and they have been referred to the competent authorities to face the charges.