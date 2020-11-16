Libya’s Defense Minister holds discussions with Maltese Minister of Interior on rescue operations

Tuesday , 17 November 2020
16/11/2020

The Minister of Defense of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Salah Al-Namroush, discussed with the Minister of Interior and National Security of Malta, Byron Camilleri, along with his accompanying delegation, methods to support the search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli, discussed methods for strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and its counterpart in Malta in various tracks and how best to support the Libyan Navy, by initiating the Search and Rescue Center of the Libyan Coast Guard.

