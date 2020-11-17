Bashagha discusses cooperation in combating terrorism with EU Ambassador

The Information Office of the Ministry of Interior stated that during the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli, Cooperation in the field of security, along with combating terrorism and organized crime was discussed but also included the topic of training programs which the EU could likely provide to the Ministry of Interior to increase the performance and efficiency of security personnel.

The EU Ambassador expressed the EU’s desire to support the Ministry of the Interior, particularly in the field of combating terrorism and organized crime, praising the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior in providing security and stability, adding that through its presence in Libya, this stability was evident in the security situation, according to the Information Office.