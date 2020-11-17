Libya dialogue: Women demand 30% of leadership positions

Women participating in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held in Tunisia on Sunday urged for females to be appointed heads of at least 30 per cent of the leadership positions.

In a statement, 16 female participants highlighted eight basic recommendations; that an effective representation of women in leading positions should be no less than 30 per cent, while ensuring competence, including technical expertise, academic qualification and integrity.

The statement stressed the importance of “ensuring respect for the rights of women belonging to the different cultural components of Libyan society, as well as their participation and active involvement in political life in a way to ensure the dedication of all Libyan women’s efforts and benefiting from their skills.”

The statement added: “When nominating the two deputy prime ministers, it is essential to select a woman to one of the positions in order to consolidate and activate the principle of women’s participation in decision-making and state building.”

It also called for “taking the necessary measures to address and eliminate discrimination against women, especially survivors of gender-based violence.” Demanding “special protection for women, most notably political and human rights actors and activists, by developing and implementing national legislation to combat and eliminate all forms of violence against women.”

Negotiations on the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum began in the Tunisian capital Tunis last week and are due to end on Sunday.