Sirte-Jufra Operations Room rejects to reopen Misrata-Sirte road until withdrawal of foreign mercenaries

18/11/2020 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room of the Libyan army, Abdulhadi Drah, confirmed that the opening of the road between Sirte with Misrata is linked to the withdrawal of Haftar’s militias and foreign mercenaries from Sirte, in addition to the removal of mines.

“We are ready to implement any agreement that contributes to alleviate the suffering of the Libyans and protect them,” Drah said in a statement.

He added that the Libyan army forces respect all agreements and are committed to the latest permanent ceasefire.

