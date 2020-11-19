Bashagha, France’s IDEMIA sign MoU for security solutions

Libya’s GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France’s integrated biometric and digital security solutions company IDEMIA Group.

The agreement will include the transfer of the technology of the cutting-edge biometric access control devices such as fingerprint readers, retinal eye scanners and hand geometry readers across Libya, a source tells Libyan Express.

Bashagha also held talks with top French officials to deepen bilateral ties particularly in the fields of security and defence.