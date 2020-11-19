Thursday , 19 November 2020
Home / Normal / U.S passes ‘Libya Stabilization Act’

U.S passes ‘Libya Stabilization Act’

19/11/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

The U.S congress today passed the Libya Stabilization Act’ which will impose sanctions on any foreign parties who stand to undermine Libya’s peace and prosperity.

The act was introduced in 2019 by Representative Ted Deutch of Florida, and includes property- and visa-blocking sanctions on any foreign entity that engages in significant actions threatening peace or stability in Libya and knowingly engages any foreign person in Libya on behalf of Russia in a military capacity as well as partaking in serious human rights violations in Libya.

The bill also authorizes U.S. support for efforts to strengthen good governance, promote anti-corruption, and foster economic recovery both during and after a negotiated political conflict.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical TransitionSecurity Situation
Political Positions Standards Implementation AuthorityStates
All

Check Also

US senators seek to halt Trump’s $23bn UAE arms sale

Three United States senators on Wednesday said they would introduce legislation seeking to halt the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved