Monday , 23 November 2020
Home / Normal / By Ignoring African Leaders, the West Paved the Way for Chaos in Libya

By Ignoring African Leaders, the West Paved the Way for Chaos in Libya

20/11/2020 Foreign PolicySiba N’Zatioula Grovogui Opinion and Analysis

A race-based colonial mindset that views the continent as Europe’s playground and dismisses the concerns of Africans continues to fuel death and destruction.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Foreign Policy

International Relations and CooperationPolitical TransitionSecurity Situation
Regional OrganisationsStatesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Bodies of 5 migrants heading to Europe wash up in Misurata

The Libyan Red Crescent on Sunday recovered 5 migrants bodies from the sea near the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved