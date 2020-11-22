Libya’s Army under GNA depicts military mobilization for Haftar’s forces in the east

Drah told reporters that Haftar’s forces had been mobilizing in Sirte port and in Jufra, saying the “warlord could be preparing for violating the ceasefire agreement and all solution efforts to the Libyan crisis as well as the agreements made by the 5+5 joint military commission.

Several sources confirmed earlier that Russian Wagner Group and Sudanese Janjaweed mercenaries had been moving around Sirte and Jufra as they had been digging trenches and setting up anti-aircraft systems from western Sirte to Ras Lanuf and Jufra.

Meanwhile, Russian media outlets unveiled details about transports of heavy anti-aircraft system, Serbian LRSVM Morava system, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Haftar in Libya, adding that the UAE owned those modern Serbian anti-aircraft systems and it had transported them to Haftar’s forces in Libya.

Russian media also pointed out that the Serbian LRSVM Morava anti-aircraft systems had been seen in military maneuvers done by the so-called Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade of Haftar’s forces.