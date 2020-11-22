Rival Libya MPs to hold unity talks in Morocco

More than 40 Libyan lawmakers representing the Tobruk-based parliament will travel to Morocco on Sunday for talks on the possible reunification of the House of Representatives, Anadolu reports.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Late last month, however, the warring sides signed an agreement for a permanent cease-fire to resolve the conflict.

While deputies in Tobruk support Haftar, parliamentarians in Tripoli back the internationally-recognized government of Fayez al-Sarraj.

The MPs, on the invitation of the Moroccan parliament, will hold talks in the city of Tangier.

Saleh Fahima, a legislator in the rival parliament in eastern Libya, told Anadolu Agency that the parliamentarians will travel from Benghazi’s Benina airport.

Belkhair al-Shi’aab, who is part of the house in Tripoli, meanwhile, said the meeting in Morocco is “a preliminary consultative session before holding a unified session in one of the Libyan cities, most likely Gadamis.”