New mass grave unearthed in Tarhuna

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons in Libya announced on Monday that a new mass grave had been found in the city of Tarhuna, south of Tripoli.

The Director of the Authority, Lutfi Tawfiq, said in a press statement that the recovery teams have so far managed to retrieve two bodies from the mass grave, which is located in the Al-Dawaim area in Tarhuna.

Tawfiq also said that recovery work is still underway, indicating that the number of bodies recovered to date is likely to increase.