The Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, said that reports have been made of allegations of bribery and corruption at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) held recently in Tunis.

Williams added that the allegations have been referred to the UN Panel of Experts for investigation.

She went on to say that if proven, it could greatly hinder the political process, not to mention becoming subject to sanctions.