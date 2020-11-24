Britain, Germany, France, Italy threaten to punish those obstructing Libya deal

France, Germany and Britain hinted yesterday that they will impose sanctions on any party that obstructs the political agreement between the two parties to the Libyan conflict.

In a joint statement, the four countries welcomed recent progress in the Libyan talks under the auspices of the United Nations and the announcement of an election date, reported Libya 24.

The statement, sent by the German Foreign Ministry to the media, said that the agreement of the Libyan parties to hold elections in December 2021 is an important step in restoring Libya’s sovereignty and democratic legitimacy to its institutions.

The statement welcomed the resumption of large-scale oil production and the Libyan talks on reforming security procedures at oil production facilities, while urging the Libyan parties to adopt a mechanism for the fair and transparent use of oil revenues for the benefit of the Libyan people.