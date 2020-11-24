Wednesday , 25 November 2020
Home / Normal / Namroush discusses Libyan-Spanish defence cooperation

Namroush discusses Libyan-Spanish defence cooperation

24/11/2020 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Minister of Defence Salah El-Din Al-Namroush discussed on Sunday with the Spanish Ambassador to Libya Javier García-Larrache mechanisms to enhance cooperation between defense ministries of both countries.

Al-Namroush highlighted the challenges facing the ministry in its tasks, especially when related to illegal immigration issues, due to the limited capabilities of the Libya Navy and the European Union’s lack of seriousness in providing the support needed, as he put it.

Meanwhile, the Spanish ambassador reaffirmed his country’s readiness to provide assistance and support in various fields, specifically in mine clearance and war remnants, as the Spanish forces are well experienced in this field, according to his statement.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
Ministry of DefenceStates
All

Check Also

GNA: 37 million dollars designated for 2021 elections

The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has allocated about 37 million …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved