Second round of LPDF to continue this Wednesday

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced last night that the first virtual meeting of the second round of LPDF will be adjourned to Wednesday, Nov 25th, to give participants the chance to examine the options discussed on Monday’s meeting.

In her opening remarks, acting special representative Stephanie Williams welcomed the advancements made in the first in-person round of the dialogue that took place in Tunisia between the 9th and 16th of this month, encouraging participants to continue the hard work for the Libyan people and please and prosperity in their country.

“You made significant steps forward and raised the Libyan people’s hopes and expectations for the holding of national elections. There is much work left to be done to alleviate the suffering of Libyans.” The UN representative also noted that the second round of the political dialogue will be dedicated to discussing the selection criteria of the unified executive authorities for the preparatory period preceding the general elections.

In response to participants’ concerns about threats and social-media hate campaigns targeting the LPDF, Williams assured members of the meeting that “UNSMIL does not tolerate the use of hate speech and incitement to violence that targets dialogue members.” She also added that the Mission is continuously reporting such posts for removal and will carry on doing so.

In regards to the allegations of bribery within the dialogue, the UN representative stated that they have been reported to the UN Panel of Experts and if proven to have transpired could constitute obstruction of the political process and be subject to sanction. She also added that the Mission has been working with the acting Attorney General to address these allegations, reassuring members that as soon as they know more, they’ll be the first to know.

The first round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum concluded without the conclusive agreement to instate a unified government in place but succeeded in setting a preliminary roadmap to a general election set to take place in December of 2021, on Libya’s 70th anniversary of independence.