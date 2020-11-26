UN mission calls on the Libyan parties to agree despite obstacles

In her speech to the Libyan delegates to the second round of talks, which was held online yesterday, Williams indicated “the remarkable improvement” achieved in the military track that had led to an agreement on a ceasefire.

She expressed she is looking forward to a similar breakthrough in the political path, emphasizing that such achievement, along with the unification of the institutions, remains a major demand for the 5+5 military committee.

Williams reiterated the UN mission’s keenness to build consensus and work to achieve this objective as a goal of the dialogue.

She indicated that a new proposal has been put forward regarding communication between members of the dialogue and the mechanism for nominating senior posts after the obstacles faced in the recent virtual meeting.