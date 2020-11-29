HoR Tobruk calls for 5+5 JMC to identify location for a special unified HoR session

Libya’s parliament, the internationally recognized and eastern-based House of Representatives (HoR), today called on the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee to determine the most appropriate place to hold a special session within Libya. The 5+5 JMC is one of the outcomes of the Berlin Libya conference.

The HoR called on the 5 + 5 JMC to determine the most appropriate city for holding the meeting and to ‘‘take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the representatives’’.

In its statement, the HoR said the intended meeting will discuss the outcomes of the ongoing and UNSMIL brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in a way that does not contradict the 2011 Transitional Constitutional Declaration and its eleven amendments, and to form a committee to prepare a consensual proposal to amend the internal regulations.