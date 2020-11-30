HNEC declares commitment to conduct 2021 elections

The High National Elections Commission (HNEC) has confirmed its commitment to the awarding decision issued by the Presidential Council (PC), to allocate a financial budget covering the costs of implementing the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 24, 2021, and the method of implementing the decision.

This came during a meeting of the HNEC on Monday, which was dedicated to reviewing all necessary arrangements to not only implement the decision but also to abide by the specific instructions contained within it and also to define and control the restrictions of spending facets, in accordance with the relevant laws and legislations.