Wednesday , 2 December 2020
Home / Normal / HoR and HSC 13+13 Committee meets in Tangiers

HoR and HSC 13+13 Committee meets in Tangiers

01/12/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The Coordination meeting between the members of the Libyan Parliament, the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High State Council, the 13 + 13 Committee, started in Tangiers, Morocco, yesterday under the auspices of the UNSMIL. The meeting is planned to end today.

The meeting will discuss the deliberations of the ongoing Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), and the unification of visions on the political and constitutional tracks in Libya.

The 13+13 joint HoR-HSC Committee is not to be confused with last week’s HoR Tangiers meeting. The 2015 Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) empowers the HoR and HSC through joint committees with the power to affect political changes to the Skhirat roadmap. The changes have to be agreed by both bodies.

Since 2015 they have failed to agree on any new change or even implementing their raison d’etre. These include approving the draft constitution, reforming the Presidency Council and government, unifying the split governments, unifying the split HoR and state institions such as the Central Bank of Libya, and holding constitutional elections.

Last week, a consultative meeting of the whole HoR was held in Tangiers, which culminated in the agreement to:

  1. Convene a unified meeting in Libya as soon as the members had returned from Tangiers
  2. End the split of the HoR and of state institutions
  3. Hold constitutionally based parliamentary and presidential elections
  4. End Libya’s transitional phase
  5. Implement all of the above within one year from convening a unified HoR session within Libya
Political Transition
High State CouncilHouse of Representatives
All

Check Also

Sudanese lawyers to sue 10 individuals from Sudan, UAE and Libya

The legal counsel of the Sudanese nationals scammed by UAE firm “Black Shield”, Omar Al-Abed, …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved