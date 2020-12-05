Explosive remnants, Wagner-planted mines continue to take lives in Tarhouna

The unexploded shell was found on a farm belonging to a family that fled to Tripoli during the recent war waged by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Tarhouna, which was recaptured in June by the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), was in the hands of the Kaniyat militia run by the local Kani family, which fought alongside Khalifa Haftar’s militias.

The owners of the farm were checking their property after a year of displacement when the shell exploded and killed one of them.

Hundreds of civilians have lost their lives or limbs due to remnants of war and land mines planted in the outskirts of Tripoli and Tarhuna by the mercenaries of the Russian Wagner Group, who were fighting alongside Khalifa Haftar.

Libyan Army forces under GNA’s command have also unearthed several mass graves from areas that were controlled by Haftar’s militias during the recent war.

The GNA has accused Haftar and his militias of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity and called on the UN Security Council to take action regarding these mass graves, saying that it has proof that some bodies, including women and children, were buried alive.