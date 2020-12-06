Libya and UK discuss training, combatting terrorism and organized crime

In a meeting between Fathi Bashagha, Interior Minister of Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and Britain’s ambassador to Libya, Nicolas Hopton, joint security cooperation was discussed.

During the meeting held on Thursday 3 December, prospects for joint cooperation between Libya and Britain were discussed, especially in the security field, and British support for the Ministry of the Interior was discussed through training the ministry’s security cadres in several security areas, the most important of which was combating terrorism and organized crime, and benefiting from British expertise in the field of security work, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

The security situation in Libya was reviewed and the efforts made by the Ministry of the Interior to extend security despite the difficult conditions the country is going through were also discussed.