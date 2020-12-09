Thursday , 10 December 2020
Home / Normal / ICC team to visit Tarhuna

ICC team to visit Tarhuna

09/12/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Media Office of the Volcano of Rage Operation said that a delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) is due to visit the city of Tarhuna next Friday in order to inspect the mass graves in the city.

This is the delegation’s second visit, having previously visited last July, at which time it met the head of the Investigation Bureau at the Attorney General’s Office to discuss the issues of mass graves and land mines, which were found in and around the city of Tarhuna after Haftar’s militia fled from the area having been defeated.

At that time, the team demanded the indictment of those involved in the mass graves and in the planting of mines.

International Relations and CooperationJustice
ArmyExecutive AuthoritiesInternational Organisations
Murqub

Check Also

As Libyan oil flows resume, so does a feud over revenues

In Libya, the struggle for control over power and wealth continues in a country where …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved