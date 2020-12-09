Secret document exposes Emirate involvement in Haftar receiving mercenary support

A secret document leaked by security sources outlined that the United Arab Emirates was responsible for sending thousands of Sudanese mercenaries to Libya to support Haftar’s forces against the internationally recognized Government of National Accords.

The letter that was released to the public was sent to the Corps Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, confirming that Haftar had asked for military support from the UAE and received 1,200 Sudanese mercenaries from Niyala in Sudan to Jufra military base in Libya.

The sources clarified that Abu Dhabi’s request to support Haftar with the forces came during a meeting held by UAE officials with the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces Commander Dagalo in the capital Khartoum.

Sources said during the meeting, UAE authorities promised financial and military support to Dagalo in return for sending two brigades of Sudanese mercenaries to Libya and despite previously denying being a mercenary, Dagalo agreed and ordered troops in Southern Darfur to get ready on October 23rd.

Dagalo is the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese paramilitary group primarily composed of the Janjaweed militias. The group is reportedly responsible for many human rights violations, including massacres and rapes, with various rights groups including Human Rights Watch (HRW) having called on it multiple times over the years.

In December of 2019, the Brtish Guardian reported that hundreds of Sudanese fighters had joined the front lines of Haftar’s forces in their attempt to take the capital of Tripoli.

The report also stated that there were more than three thousand Sudanese fighters in Libya, a number that’s expected to grow and play a pivotal role in the obstruction of peace and continued destabilization of the country and the surrounding region.

In a recent statement, the UN Special Representative Stephanie Williams estimated that over 20,000 foreign forces in Libya, occupying 10 military bases scattered across the country, she also warned that the foreign military presence in Libya is a direct threat to a stable future of the country and a shocking violation of Libyan independence.