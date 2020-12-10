Friday , 11 December 2020
Home / Normal / UNHCR calls for release of detained refugees in Libya

UNHCR calls for release of detained refugees in Libya

10/12/2020 Libyan Express Press Articles

THE United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Libya has called for the release of refugees and asylum seekers in Libya.

In a statement issued on their official Twitter account, the refugee agency said that they had distributed blankets and mattresses to around 100 refugees and migrants in dire need of relief items, currently being held at the Abusaleem detention centre.

As of October 2018, Libya hosts 57,600 refugees and asylum-seekers who are registered with UNHCR. Refugees are travelling alongside migrants through dangerous routes towards Europe. Up to 90 per cent of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe depart from Libya.

DetentionInternational Relations and CooperationTrafficking and Migration
Detention facilitiesExecutive AuthoritiesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

GNA Army detects arrival of reinforcements to Haftar forces

The army for the Government of National Accord (GNA) has reported monitoring suspicious movement of …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved